October 29, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

PM Tarique visits Toyota’s Motomachi factory in Japan

The prime minister toured the Toyota Motomachi Factory in Nagoya on Thursday morning

PM Tarique visits Toyota’s Motomachi factory in Japan

Special Correspondent

from Tokyo

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 29 Oct 2026, 10:51 AM

Updated : 29 Oct 2026, 10:51 AM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has visited Toyota’s Motomachi factory in Japan.

The prime minister toured the Toyota Motomachi Factory in Nagoya on Thursday morning, says Additional Press Secretary Atiqur Rahman Ruman.

“On the final day of his official visit, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited Toyota’s Motomachi factory,” Ruman said.

“He toured the plant with members of his entourage and observed the vehicle assembly process.”

“The prime minister was briefed on the various stages involved in manufacturing a vehicle.”

Masahiko Moeda, chief executive officer for Toyota Motor Corporation’s South Asia region, Shigeru Harada, CEO of the Mobility Division at Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and Shinichiro Otsuka, its chief operating officer, were among the senior officials present during the visit.

The prime minister was accompanied by his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Aninda Islam Amit, Advisor for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology and Science and Technology Rehan Asif Asad, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Employment in the Asia-Pacific region Md Shakirul Islam Khan, Additional Press Secretary Atiqur Rahman Ruman, and Research Officer Abdus Sattar Patwary, among others.

Related Stories
PM hails ‘important step’ in Japan ties
PM hails ‘important step’ in Japan ties
Japan PM vows closer ties with Bangladesh
Japan PM vows closer ties with Bangladesh
Tarique Rahman gets a warm welcome in Japan
Tarique Rahman gets a warm welcome in Japan
Metro rail cost on agenda for PM’s Japan trip
Metro rail cost on agenda for PM’s Japan trip
Read More
Pink buses out of reach for many women
Pink buses out of reach for many women
Kushtia 6 murders: Hanif to die, 3 get prison until death
Kushtia 6 murders: Hanif to die, 3 get prison until death
Garment workers block road, snarling traffic in Mirpur
Garment workers block road, snarling traffic in Mirpur
Inter Miami snatch late draw against FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami snatch late draw against FC Cincinnati
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever
Read More