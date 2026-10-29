PM Tarique visits Toyota’s Motomachi factory in Japan

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has visited Toyota’s Motomachi factory in Japan.

The prime minister toured the Toyota Motomachi Factory in Nagoya on Thursday morning, says Additional Press Secretary Atiqur Rahman Ruman.

“On the final day of his official visit, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited Toyota’s Motomachi factory,” Ruman said.

“He toured the plant with members of his entourage and observed the vehicle assembly process.”

“The prime minister was briefed on the various stages involved in manufacturing a vehicle.”

Masahiko Moeda, chief executive officer for Toyota Motor Corporation’s South Asia region, Shigeru Harada, CEO of the Mobility Division at Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and Shinichiro Otsuka, its chief operating officer, were among the senior officials present during the visit.

The prime minister was accompanied by his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Aninda Islam Amit, Advisor for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology and Science and Technology Rehan Asif Asad, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Employment in the Asia-Pacific region Md Shakirul Islam Khan, Additional Press Secretary Atiqur Rahman Ruman, and Research Officer Abdus Sattar Patwary, among others.