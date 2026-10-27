Tarique spotlights ‘strategic gains’ as Japan talks explore ‘billions in investment’

Billions in potential investment, 200,000 jobs and cooperation in advanced technology feature among the gains Prime Minister Tarique Rahman says his Japan visit has delivered, calling it an “important step forward” for the two countries’ strategic partnership.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Tarique said his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reaffirmed their shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law, economic development and a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

The priority, he said, was “translating this partnership into tangible opportunities for the people of Bangladesh”.

The two sides discussed emergency financial assistance of 50 billion yen, or about $320 million, under Japan’s Partnership for Power Asia initiative to strengthen Bangladesh’s energy security.

They also explored the possibility of up to 1 trillion yen, worth around $6.3 billion, in Japanese private-sector investment over the next five years.

Tarique said the investment could create about 200,000 jobs, accelerate industrialisation and expand manufacturing capacity.

He proposed a Bangladesh-Japan Tech Park to promote cooperation in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, robotics, electronics manufacturing and advanced technologies.

Talks also covered space science, satellite engineering and Japanese technical and financial support for high-speed rail linking six major divisional cities, alongside modern transport infrastructure.

A key outcome was a commitment to advance the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (BIG-B) initiative under “a new framework for shared prosperity”, Tarique said.

The renewed cooperation would integrate development in energy, deep-sea ports, industrial infrastructure, technology and regional connectivity, reinforcing Bangladesh’s role as a bridge between South and Southeast Asia.

The leaders also discussed early implementation of the Bangladesh-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement and a proposed ministerial-level joint commission to turn shared priorities into concrete results.

Tarique thanked Japan for continued humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya people and called for its sustained engagement to secure their “voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return to Myanmar”.

He also acknowledged Japan’s longstanding support since Bangladesh’s independence, recalling that his father, late president Ziaur Rahman, helped lay the foundations of bilateral ties and his late mother, former prime minister Khaleda Zia, strengthened them through visits and engagement.

“As Bangladesh moves forward following democratic elections, my government is determined to build an economy driven by investment, innovation, infrastructure development, and meaningful employment opportunities,” he wrote.

Tarique thanked Takaichi, the Japanese government and people for their hospitality and confidence in Bangladesh, calling for deeper ties and a more prosperous shared future. He posted three photographs of the meeting on Facebook.