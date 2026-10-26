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Tarique-Takaichi summit to explore wider cooperation, with MoUs in several sectors

From skills development to maritime conservation, the four-day visit could produce fresh agreements

Tarique-Takaichi summit to explore wider cooperation, with MoUs in several sectors

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 27 Oct 2026, 01:32 AM

Updated : 27 Oct 2026, 01:32 AM

Bangladesh and Japan will seek to deepen cooperation when Prime Minister Tarique Rahman meets his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo, with trade, investment and international issues on the agenda.

The bilateral meeting will begin at 11am local time (8am Bangladesh time) on Tuesday at the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office, known as Kantei.

Takaichi will formally welcome Tarique before the two leaders head their delegations for talks.

Tarique arrived in Tokyo on Monday morning for a four-day visit at Takaichi’s invitation.

Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam said on Oct 20 that the visit could yield memorandums of understanding on agriculture, fisheries, skills development, civil aviation, marine environmental protection and local government modernisation.

“We are discussing around eight memorandums of understanding, and we hope three or four will be signed,” he said.

Tarique will attend a lunch hosted by Takaichi after the talks.

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