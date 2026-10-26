Tarique arrives in Tokyo to begin state visit to Japan

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has arrived in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, on a state visit.

He landed at Tokyo's Narita International Airport at 9:15am local time on Monday aboard a commercial Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight.

Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Nakasone Yasutaka, the prime minister's Advisor for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Rehan Asif Asad, and his special assistant for overseas employment in the Asia-Pacific region Shakirul Islam Khan received him at the airport.

The prime minister was greeted with flowers after disembarking from the aircraft.

Following the airport formalities, Tarique was taken in a motorcade to the Imperial Hotel, where he and his entourage will stay during the Japan visit.

The prime minister is leading a 17-member delegation.

The delegation includes Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Finance and Planning Adviser Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Aninda Islam Amit, Advisor for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Rehan Asif Asad, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, better known as Ashik Chowdhury, Bangladesh Bank Governor Md Mostaqur Rahman, Special Assistant for Overseas Employment in the Asia-Pacific Region Shakirul Islam Khan, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam, Secretary Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury, Foreign Ministry Economic Affairs Secretary Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Additional Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Atikur Rahman Ruman, Hifazat-e Islam Joint Secretary General and Nezam-e-Islam Party Acting Secretary General Azizul Haque Islamabadi, and Aam Janata Dal General Secretary Md Tarek Rahman.

This is Tarique's third state visit abroad since taking office on Feb 12 last year. Before travelling to Japan, he made state visits to Malaysia and China.

He also travelled to New York in September to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Media outlets and political analysts in Bangladesh and Japan are viewing the trip as the prime minister's one of the most important foreign visits.