Trump adds Norway to vulgar list of countries, citing Nobel snub

US President Donald Trump dances during a rally, in support of Republican US Senate candidate, former US Representative Mike Rogers, ahead of the midterm elections, at an entertainment complex in Port Huron, Michigan, US, Oct 25, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump dances during a rally, in support of Republican US Senate candidate, former US Representative Mike Rogers, ahead of the midterm elections, at an entertainment complex in Port Huron, Michigan, US, Oct 25, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump on Sunday escalated his invective against Norway, calling it a "shit house country" and saying Norwegian immigrants are not welcome in the United States because the Nobel committee, based in the capital Oslo, has not awarded him a Peace Prize.

• Trump made the comments at a political rally in Port Huron, Michigan, ahead of next week's midterm elections.

• Attributing recent unrest in France to immigration, Trump said he would welcome immigrants from some countries but not from Norway "because I didn't get the Nobel Prize ... So I don't want anybody from Norway."

• There was no indication that the Trump administration was adopting new official policy on Norwegian immigrants.

• "Norway has become a shit house country, actually," Trump said, using a term that he has previously applied to Haiti, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

• Norway is among the highest-income countries as measured by GDP per capita, according to International Monetary Fund data. Norway's sovereign wealth fund posted a record profit of 1.75 trillion Norwegian crowns ($184.3 billion) for the first half of 2026.

• Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a representative for the Norwegian Nobel Committee did not immediately return requests for comment outside regular office hours.

• Trump earlier this month called the failure to give him a Nobel Peace Prize an "indelible stain" on Norway.