Looney Tunes voice actor Eric Bauza dies at 46

Eric Bauza, the Emmy-winning voice actor best known as the modern voice of several iconic Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has died at the age of 46.

His family announced his death in a statement posted on his official Instagram account on Sunday, writes Hindustan Times.

“Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly. More details to come,” the statement said.

No details about the cause of his death have been released.

Bauza was recently heard in the film “Coyote vs. Acme”.

Born on Dec 7, 1979, Bauza pursued a career in animation and landed an early breakthrough role as Stimpy in “Ren & Stimpy Adult Party Cartoon”, an adult-oriented revival of the Nickelodeon series.

He replaced Billy West as the voice of Stimpy, a role that helped establish his career as a voice actor.

Bauza later became best known for his work with the Looney Tunes franchise, joining its roster of voice actors in 2020.

He voiced a host of well-known characters, including Bugs Bunny, a role he shared with Jeff Bergman, as well as Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety and Marvin the Martian.

He also voiced Woody Woodpecker.

Bauza won the inaugural Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program in 2022 for his work on “Looney Tunes Cartoons”.

He went on to win two more Children’s and Family Emmy awards, in 2023 and 2025, for his performances in “Bugs Bunny Builders” and “Teen Titans Go!” respectively.

His other notable roles included Puss in Boots in “The Adventures of Puss in Boots” and Baby Fozzie in “Muppet Babies”.

Over the course of his career, Bauza was credited with 935 voice roles across 249 titles, including television shows, films, video games and shorts.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica, whom he married in 2016, and their son.