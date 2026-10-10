October 10, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Trump says Norway has 'indelible stain' for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize

Hours after Navi Pillay is named the winner, the US president lashes out at the Nobel committee, claiming the prize has been "forever discredited"

USA-TRUMP/
US President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at The Oncenter in Syracuse, New York, US, October 9, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters

Published : 10 Oct 2026, 10:21 AM

Updated : 10 Oct 2026, 10:21 AM

US President Donald Trump reiterated his complaints on Friday about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it a disgraceful and embarrassing decision that had left a stain on Norway, which hosts the Nobel committee.

Trump unleashed on Norway hours after the committee awarded this year's prize to Navi Pillay, a former International Criminal Court judge who oversaw a UN report that concluded Israel committed genocide in Gaza.

Trump called Pillay a "mystery person" during a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. "I never heard of the person. Nobody did."

Each year of his presidency, Trump has expressed disappointment at his failure to win the prize.

"This is an indelible stain on the country of Norway and those people that made such a disgraceful and embarrassing decision," Trump said.

He listed a number of conflicts that he claimed a role in resolving and said he has helped prevent wars from breaking out between North and South Korea, Japan and North Korea, and China and Taiwan, without providing evidence.

"The Nobel Peace Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and really enemies of civilization. And we will not forget, Norway," he said.

Related Stories
Trump wants the Nobel Peace Prize. Can he win?
Trump wants the Nobel Peace Prize. Can he win?
I deserve the Nobel Peace Prize: Trump
I deserve the Nobel Peace Prize: Trump
How is the Nobel Peace Prize decided?
How is the Nobel Peace Prize decided?
Trump may shape this year's Nobel Peace Prize choice
Trump may shape this year&#039;s Nobel Peace Prize choice
Read More
Apple to break its touchscreen Mac taboo: report
Apple to break its touchscreen Mac taboo: report
Rahmat, Malik fifties blunt Bangladesh’s attack
Rahmat, Malik fifties blunt Bangladesh’s attack
Abbas postpones Palestinian elections until September 2027
Abbas postpones Palestinian elections until September 2027
‘Neither wanted to hang up’, Kremlin aide says of Putin-Trump call
‘Neither wanted to hang up’, Kremlin aide says of Putin-Trump call
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

A voice to stories others feared to tell
Julian Francis

Shahed Alam

Can high spectrum price ensure an inclusive digital future?
Shahed Alam

Jamie McGeever

Can Wall Street keep partying while bond markets burn?
Jamie McGeever

Debarati Guha

The friend who crossed borders for me
Debarati Guha
Read More