October 28, 2026

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HBO’s Harry Potter series casts Charlie Weasley, James and Lily Potter for Season 1

The TV series prepares to include book characters previously omitted from the original film franchise

HBO’s Harry Potter series casts Charlie Weasley, James and Lily Potter for Season 1
Photos by Ruth Crafer / Harry Livingstone / Percy Walker-Smith

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 28 Oct 2026, 12:34 AM

Updated : 28 Oct 2026, 12:34 AM

Actors Harry Gilby, Jasper Talbot, and Hannah Chinn have joined the cast of HBO’s "Harry Potter" television series, according to Variety.

The three actors will appear in Season 1 of the adaptation, titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone". Gilby will portray Charlie Weasley, whilst Talbot and Chinn have been cast as Harry Potter's parents, James and Lily Potter.

The inclusion of Charlie Weasley marks a departure from the feature films, where Ron's older brother never appeared on screen.

James and Lily Potter previously featured across the original film series through flashbacks, photographs, and magical visions.

Dominic McLaughlin stars as Harry Potter alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The broader ensemble includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

The first season of the series is scheduled to premiere on HBO on 25 December. Production for the second season, based on "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," is already under way at Leavesden Studios near London, Variety reports.

Kit Harington has joined the Season 2 cast as Gilderoy Lockhart, alongside Rafe Spall as Arthur Weasley and Lenny Rush as Dobby.

Writer Francesca Gardiner serves as showrunner, with Mark Mylod directing multiple episodes for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros Television.

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