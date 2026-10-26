October 26, 2026

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US startup tests custom AI-designed virus in human patient targeting superbugs

The experimental treatment uses AI-generated bacteriophages designed to specifically target and destroy dangerous bacterial infections

US startup tests custom AI-designed virus in human patient targeting superbugs
Photo of Phage G via Kayla Lenz and Richard Allen White III via Eurekalert

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 26 Oct 2026, 06:34 PM

Updated : 26 Oct 2026, 06:34 PM

An artificial intelligence research lab in California has administered a custom AI-designed virus to a human patient for the first time in an attempt to combat antibiotic-resistant superbugs, according to The Independent.

AI startup Radical Numerics announced the experimental treatment, named Omnii-1, which was delivered under a physician-led compassionate-use pathway for a patient with limited remaining medical options.

If verified through peer-reviewed research, the procedure would mark the first time AI-designed bacteriophages -- viruses that specifically target and destroy bacteria -- have been administered to a human, the British news outlet reported.

Traditional phage therapy requires researchers to conduct lengthy searches through vast environmental phage collections to find a match for a specific infection.

Radical Numerics claims its AI model, trained on diverse genomic data and phage-host interactions, can rapidly generate tailored phages on demand.

The company synthesised the AI-designed viral variants to verify their viability and activity before administering them, though it declined to disclose specific clinical outcomes, citing patient privacy.

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