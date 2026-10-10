HBO Max revives ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ with Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu, Henry Golding returning

Cast members Henry Golding and Constance Wu pose at the premiere for "Crazy Rich Asians" in Los Angeles, California, US, Aug 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Henry Golding and Constance Wu pose at the premiere for "Crazy Rich Asians" in Los Angeles, California, US, Aug 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Eight years after its landmark theatrical run, Crazy Rich Asians is coming back -- this time as a television series on HBO Max, with the original cast set to return.

The streaming platform announced on social media that Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu and Henry Golding will reprise their roles, with production scheduled to begin in 2027, reports CNN.

Ronny Chieng is also expected to return as Nick’s status-obsessed Hong Kong cousin, Eddie Cheng.

Director Jon M Chu, who helmed the 2018 film, confirmed his involvement and said the series would finally answer the question he had been asked nearly every day since the movie came out: when is the sequel coming?

Co-writer Adele Lim, who worked on the original screenplay, said the project would span eight episodes -- giving the team far more room to develop the story than a single follow-up film would have allowed, according to CNN.

The 2018 romantic comedy, based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel of the same name, was a watershed moment for Asian representation in Hollywood -- the first major studio film with an all-Asian cast in more than two decades.

It grossed over $230 million worldwide and drew widespread critical praise.

The film follows Rachel Chu, a New York economics professor played by Wu, who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick Young, played by Golding, only to discover his family is among the country’s wealthiest.

The story centres on her navigation of that world -- and her fraught relationship with Nick’s formidable mother Eleanor, played by Yeoh.

Kwan’s novel spawned two sequels -- China Rich Girlfriend in 2015 and Rich People Problems in 2017 -- though it is not yet clear whether the series will draw on that material.

The ensemble cast from the original film also included Ken Jeong, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan, though HBO Max has not yet confirmed which other cast members will return.