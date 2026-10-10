October 11, 2026

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Biman suspends Dhaka-Riyadh flights indefinitely after explosion at Saudi airport

Passengers are advised to stay away from the airport as Biman assesses the situation and prepares an official update

Biman suspends Dhaka-Riyadh flights indefinitely after explosion at Saudi airport

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 10 Oct 2026, 11:12 PM

Updated : 10 Oct 2026, 11:12 PM

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has halted its Riyadh-bound services following an explosion at the Saudi Arabian airport.

The airline announced the decision in a statement on Saturday night, citing the suspension of all flights from King Khalid International Airport.

As a result, Biman’s scheduled Dhaka-Riyadh-Dhaka flights BG339 and BG340 will remain grounded until further notice.

Passengers booked on the flights have been advised not to go to the airport.

Biman said it was actively assessing the situation and would issue a detailed update on rescheduling and flight status on Sunday.

Affected passengers can contact the airline’s call centre for immediate assistance or visit their nearest Biman sales office.

Further updates will be published on the airline’s official website and other communication channels.

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