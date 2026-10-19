October 19, 2026

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Houthi attacks on Saudi airports disrupt travel for over 19,000 Dhaka passengers

Airlines have scrapped or suspended services as airport operations in Riyadh and Dammam remain disrupted following repeated attacks.

Houthi attacks on Saudi airports disrupt travel for over 19,000 Dhaka passengers

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 19 Oct 2026, 08:39 PM

Updated : 19 Oct 2026, 08:39 PM

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabian airports have disrupted travel for 19,377 passengers from Dhaka, forcing the cancellation or suspension of 126 flights over nine days.

Shahjalal International Airport authorities said on Monday that 59 direct flights and 67 transit flights had been cancelled or suspended.

The direct flights included 20 operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 10 by US-Bangla Airlines, 19 by Saudia and 10 by Riyadh Air.

US-Bangla has cancelled its Riyadh services until Oct 21, while Biman has suspended flights on the route indefinitely.

Biman is planning to resume Dammam services on Oct 21 after reviewing the situation.

Among transit services, India’s IndiGo recorded the highest number of cancellations, with 24 flights. Emirates cancelled 14, Qatar Airways nine, SalamAir seven, flydubai six, Air India six and EgyptAir one.

The cancellations began after Yemen’s Houthi group launched repeated attacks on Riyadh and Dammam airports from Oct 10.

An attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that afternoon was described as the deadliest assault in Saudi Arabia in recent times.

It has killed 13 people of various nationalities and injured 308, including two Bangladeshis killed and 27 wounded.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have threatened further attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities, calling them legitimate targets.

The group says its strikes are retaliation for Saudi attacks in Yemen.

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