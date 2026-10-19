Small daily pleasures may help beat winter’s motivational slump

People are seen shrouded in fog at the Peak Galleria in Hong Kong, Feb 11, 2023. REUTERS/Lam Yik

People are seen shrouded in fog at the Peak Galleria in Hong Kong, Feb 11, 2023. REUTERS/Lam Yik

A structured approach to everyday pleasures -- sometimes called a “dopamine menu” -- may help counter the motivational slump that many people experience as daylight dwindles, according to The Independent.

The concept involves building a personal list of activities, tiered by effort, that can be slotted into a daily routine as an alternative to more passive or potentially habit-forming distractions such as social media scrolling, alcohol, or ultra-processed snacks, it added.

The idea originated in a 2020 YouTube video by content creator Jessica McCabe of the channel How to ADHD, initially as a tool for people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, who tend to have lower baseline levels of dopamine -- the neurotransmitter involved in motivation, reward, and learning. It has since been widely adopted as a general wellbeing practice.

Quick Wins First

At the simplest end of the spectrum sit activities that require minimal effort: making a preferred drink, putting on a favourite song, stepping outside briefly, stretching, or calling a friend.

The Independent cited a research from McGill University, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, found that dopamine levels were up to 9 percent higher when participants listened to music they personally enjoyed, with the effect most pronounced at moments of peak emotional response.

The study was small -- eight participants -- but has been broadly supported by subsequent research.

Social connection carries similar benefits. A randomised clinical trial of 240 adults, published in JAMA Psychiatry in 2021, found that a four-week programme of brief, empathy-focused telephone calls significantly reduced loneliness, depression, and anxiety.

The study focused on older, at-risk adults during the COVID-19 pandemic, so results should not be applied too broadly -- but the finding does suggest that short conversations carry real psychological weight, the report said.

Dr Asiya Maula, a private GP at The Health Suite, told The Independent that these low-effort activities are most useful precisely when motivation is at its lowest.

“You are simply giving yourself a small positive interruption,” she said, adding that variety matters: a single source of pleasure is less reliable than a range of options matched to available energy.

Bigger Activities, Stronger Payoff

The next tier involves more time but offers greater reward -- a proper walk or workout, cooking a meal from scratch, reading, or investing time in a routine hobby.

Research consistently supports the mood benefits of physical activity. Wendy Suzuki, professor of neural science and psychology at New York University, has noted that even a single bout of exercise can increase dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins in the brain, with most people reporting improved mood within roughly 15 minutes of finishing.

The World Health Organization recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity movement per week for adults.

The sense of completion that comes from finishing a chapter, getting a meal on the table, or making something by hand is itself a reward signal.

The Independent also notes that routine hobbies create a scheduled window of pleasure -- a planned interruption in an otherwise formless evening.

Proceed with Caution: the ‘Dessert’ Tier

Social media, streaming, and impulse shopping sit at the far end of the menu -- activities that deliver quick satisfaction but can easily become a crutch.

Research has found that frequent use of social media conditions the brain to expect fast, short-term reward from notifications and interactions, gradually altering how the reward system processes stimulation.

While comparisons to addictive substances are sometimes made, researchers caution that the mechanisms are similar in some respects, not identical.

Richard Stead, consumer health and wellness director at Boots, told The Independent that these activities are best enjoyed “in moderation and small doses”. The aim of the framework is not to eliminate them but to prevent them from crowding out more sustaining alternatives.

Dr Maula’s closing caution is worth heeding: the list should feel like a menu of genuine pleasures, not another to-do list. “Keep it realistic and include things that you genuinely enjoy,” she told The Independent.

Anyone experiencing persistent low mood, prolonged loss of interest, significant changes in sleep or appetite, or difficulty with daily functioning should seek advice from a healthcare professional.