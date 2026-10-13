Biman suspends all Riyadh, Dammam flights until Oct 17 after Houthi attacks

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended all flights to Riyadh and Dammam until Oct 17 following Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabian airports.

In a statement on Tuesday, the state-run carrier said it would provide updates on the suspended flights and revised schedules in due course.

Passengers with urgent travel needs can use Jeddah and Medina international airports to travel to Saudi Arabia or return to Bangladesh, Biman said.

They were advised to contact the nearest Biman sales centre for ticketing and travel information.

US-Bangla Airlines had earlier cancelled flights on the Dhaka-Riyadh-Dhaka route until Oct 21.

Yemeni Houthi forces have carried out repeated attacks on Riyadh and Dammam airports since Saturday.

The attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh at 3:15pm that day was the deadliest recent attack in Saudi Arabia.

Thirteen people from various countries have been killed and 308 injured. Two of the dead and 27 of the injured are Bangladeshis.

82 Flights Cancelled or Suspended from Dhaka

Meanwhile, 82 flights from Dhaka have been cancelled or suspended amid the attacks on Saudi airports, according to a message from Shahjalal International Airport authorities on Tuesday night.

Of these, 32 were direct flights and 50 were transit flights.

The direct flights included 10 each operated by Biman and US-Bangla Airlines, five by Saudia and seven by Riyadh Air.

Among transit flights, IndiGo accounted for 22 cancellations or suspensions, Emirates 11, Qatar Airways and flydubai six each, SalamAir four and EgyptAir one.