Atal’s marathon century, Afghanistan lower-order grit deny Bangladesh Test victory

Bangladesh came within touching distance of victory, only to watch Afghanistan cling on until the final ball and escape with a draw in Abu Dhabi.

As the light faded, Qais Ahmad launched the last delivery for six, sealing a result that left the Tigers exhausted and empty-handed after 142 overs of toil on Tuesday.

Sediqullah Atal had laid the foundation for Afghanistan’s resistance with a magnificent 111 off 332 balls, occupying the crease for eight hours and 34 minutes.

The left-hander, normally an attacking batter, showed remarkable restraint to register Afghanistan’s first fourth-innings century in Test cricket.

Atal had survived an early chance and continued to frustrate Bangladesh with disciplined defence, punctuated by timely aggression.

He reached his fifty off Ebadot Hossain, struck two sixes off Taijul Islam and narrowly avoided being bowled after losing control of his bat while defending a quicker delivery.

Bangladesh finally made a breakthrough just before lunch when Ebadot removed Ikram Alikhil, with Litton Das diving down the leg side to complete the catch.

Litton became the first wicketkeeper to score a century and a fifty and effect nine dismissals in a Test. He later missed a stumping opportunity against Atal on 70.

Atal reached his maiden Test hundred off 277 balls with a pull shot. Mehidy Hasan Miraz then dismissed Ismat Alam, who had endured a painstaking vigil before falling for a single.

Hashmatullah Shahidi, returning after retiring hurt when struck on the knee by a throw, counter-attacked before departing for 36 ahead of tea.

Taijul eventually ended Atal’s marathon innings, offering Bangladesh renewed hope. But the final stretch descended into frustration.

Yamin Ahmadzai survived an inside edge that rolled on to the stumps without dislodging the bails, while Qais escaped a run-out after Bangladesh missed a crucial chance.

Mehidy dismissed Ahmadzai for 19 off 85 balls, but Qais and Zia held firm through the closing overs. Even when Qais appeared to suffer an injury, the pair survived the final five overs.

Bangladesh had the chances. They could not find the final two wickets.