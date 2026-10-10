Rahmat leads Afghanistan’s fightback as Bangladesh struggle to prise out wickets

Bangladesh had the chance to put Afghanistan under pressure after posting 346, but their bowlers found the hosts unwilling to buckle on the second day in Abu Dhabi.

Even after Litton Das sparked hopes of a late breakthrough with two sharp dismissals after tea, captain Rahmat Shah held firm to keep Afghanistan firmly in the contest in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Rahmat’s unbeaten 84, backed by Abdul Malik’s 62 and an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 72 with Ikram Alikhil, took Afghanistan to stumps within 135 runs of Bangladesh’s first-innings total.

Litton first produced a stunning diving catch to his right to end Malik’s resistance off Ebadot Hossain. The opener had faced 120 balls and struck 5 boundaries, including a six.

In the next over, Litton completed a sharp stumping off Mehidy Hasan Miraz, whose turning delivery bounced past former Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi. Shahidi lasted just two balls before departing for a duck.

But Rahmat refused to let Bangladesh build on the double strike. He pierced the field with two boundaries off Nayeem Hasan, then punished Mehidy with successive fours through extra cover as Afghanistan crossed 200.

Alikhil, after opening with two well-timed boundaries, settled into a patient supporting role, helping frustrate Bangladesh through the closing overs.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s pace attack needed just 8.3 overs to wrap up Bangladesh’s innings for 346.

Mohammad Saleem had Taijul Islam caught behind to claim his fourth wicket, while Yamin Ahmadzai dismissed Ebadot with a slower delivery.

Saleem finished with 4-82, Ahmadzai took three wickets and Ismat Alam two. It was the first time a pace attack had taken 9 wickets in a Test innings in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan reached lunch at 34-1 after Sediqullah Atal edged Hasan Mahmud to first slip.

Shahidullah and Malik then looked to counter-attack, but Ebadot broke through when Shahidullah top-edged a hook for 20, with Mahmud taking a tumbling catch at fine leg.

Rahmat immediately answered with a crisp cover drive, followed by a straight six off Taijul.

Malik also cleared the ropes against the spinner before reaching his maiden Test half-century, laying the foundation for Afghanistan’s determined reply.