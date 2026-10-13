Studies suggest chicken soup may ease cold and flu symptoms, speed recovery

Chicken soup and other traditional broths may help ease cold and flu symptoms and speed recovery, according to a review of scientific studies reported by The Independent.

The review, conducted by Sandra Lucas, a senior lecturer at the University of the West of Scotland, and her colleagues, examined more than 10,000 records before identifying four high-quality studies involving 342 participants.

The studies tested different soups, including chicken broth, barley soup and herbal vegetable blends. One found that participants who ate soup recovered up to 2.5 days faster than those who did not, with milder nasal congestion, sore throat and fatigue.

The Independent reports that some participants who consumed soup also had lower levels of IL-6 and TNF-α, proteins associated with inflammation. The findings suggest soup may help moderate the body's inflammatory response, although researchers say the evidence remains preliminary.

Warm soup can also provide fluids and nutrients, soothe sore throats and help loosen mucus. Ingredients such as garlic, onion, ginger and leafy greens may offer additional benefits.

However, none of the studies examined whether soup reduced hospital admissions or the number of days people missed work, leaving important questions about its effects on everyday recovery unanswered.

Lucas also highlighted the cultural role of food-based self-care. Previous research found that parents often turn to familiar remedies such as soup when family members become ill, sometimes before seeking medical advice.

The Independent cited Lucas's article in The Conversation, which highlighted how evidence-based self-care measures could help people manage mild illnesses at home, reduce unnecessary antibiotic use and ease pressure on GPs and emergency departments.

The review calls for further research to compare soup recipes and ingredients and measure outcomes such as sleep, energy levels and the time needed to return to work or school.

Soup is not a substitute for medical treatment, Lucas said, but it may offer a simple, affordable way to ease discomfort alongside rest, fluids and appropriate medication.