Shamsun Nahar, one of the five people burnt in a gas explosion at a flat in Dhaka's Kathalbagan, has died while undergoing treatment.

She passed away around 5am on Wednesday at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, according to Resident Surgeon Sultan Mahmud Sikder.

The 50-year-old suffered burns on 40 percent of her body and sustained airway damage, the doctor said.

Her 20-year-old daughter, identified only as Sanjida, died at the same hospital on Tuesday morning with burns on 37 percent of her body.

The blast occurred last Thursday morning on the fourth floor of a residential building named “Kanchan Tower” in Kathalbagan due to accumulated gas.

Shamsun and her daughter lived there as subtenants alongside a three-member family, all of whom suffered burn injuries.

Among them, a 30-year-old, identified with the single name Saba, and her 18-month-old son RS Rahman died earlier, while Saba’s husband Abdur Rahman, 29, remains hospitalised at the burn institute.

Their neighbour Md Sumon, who took the injured to hospital that day, said the stove had been left on overnight as there was no gas supply. Gas returned at some point during the night and collected in the flat.

The blast came as soon as a fire was lit in the morning, he added.