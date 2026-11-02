Filipino woman dies of burns from kitchen fire at Dhaka flat

A Filipino woman has died after suffering severe burns in a kitchen fire at a flat in Dhaka's Banani.

The 32-year-old, identified as Keistin Var Bunag, died at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at 3:30am on Monday, resident doctor Sultan Mahmud Sikder said.

She had burns covering 63 percent of her body and died while receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, he told bdnews24.com.

Bunag arrived in Bangladesh on a tourist visa on Oct 15 and moved into a flat at House 66 on Road No. 7 in Banani.

House manager Al Amin, who took her to hospital, said the flat had a cylinder gas cooking facility. On the morning of Oct 28, Bunag was trying to light the stove when it suddenly caught fire.

She was first taken to Continental Hospital, formerly United Hospital, in Gulshan. As her condition deteriorated, she was transferred to the burn institute on Sunday afternoon for advanced treatment.

Japanese national Fumiaki Nakasima said he was a friend of Bunag. They arrived in Bangladesh together and moved into the Banani flat.

Habibur Rahman, inspector-in-charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Camp, said the Filipino woman had died while undergoing treatment at the burn institute.

Her body has been kept at the institute’s morgue for a postmortem exam, he added.