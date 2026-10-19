October 19, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Detectives arrest Diamond World MD Dilip Agarwala in Banani

He was previously arrested by RAB after the Awami League government fell in 2024, but was later released on bail

Detectives arrest Diamond World MD Dilip Agarwala in Banani

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 19 Oct 2026, 07:33 PM

Updated : 19 Oct 2026, 07:33 PM

Dilip Kumar Agarwala, managing director of Diamond World, has been arrested by Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch.

DB chief Shafiqul Islam said Dilip was arrested in Banani at 6pm on Monday.

“There is a case against him with the CID. At its request, he was arrested in Banani at 6pm in connection with that case,” he told bdnews24.com.

The official did not disclose details of the case.

Dilip was first arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion shortly after the Awami League government fell in 2024 over allegations of gold and diamond smuggling, fraud, forgery and money laundering.

He was later released on bail.

Related Stories
Durga Puja: DMP steps up cyber monitoring to curb rumours
Durga Puja: DMP steps up cyber monitoring to curb rumours
This year’s Durga Puja an ‘acid test’: DMP chief
This year’s Durga Puja an ‘acid test’: DMP chief
Bhola AL leader arrested in Dhaka
Bhola AL leader arrested in Dhaka
Banani high-rise fire doused
Banani high-rise fire doused
Read More
Sonali, Janata, Rupali banks’ MD contracts cancelled
Sonali, Janata, Rupali banks’ MD contracts cancelled
Saudi attacks ground 126 Dhaka flights
Saudi attacks ground 126 Dhaka flights
Kumari Puja at Ramakrishna Mission
Kumari Puja at Ramakrishna Mission
Ishraque quits after gun-in-hand ‘drug drive’
Ishraque quits after gun-in-hand ‘drug drive’
Read More
Opinion

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy

Zeeshan R Khan

Every garment will soon need a passport
Zeeshan R Khan

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman
Read More