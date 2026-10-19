Detectives arrest Diamond World MD Dilip Agarwala in Banani

Dilip Kumar Agarwala, managing director of Diamond World, has been arrested by Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch.

DB chief Shafiqul Islam said Dilip was arrested in Banani at 6pm on Monday.

“There is a case against him with the CID. At its request, he was arrested in Banani at 6pm in connection with that case,” he told bdnews24.com.

The official did not disclose details of the case.

Dilip was first arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion shortly after the Awami League government fell in 2024 over allegations of gold and diamond smuggling, fraud, forgery and money laundering.

He was later released on bail.