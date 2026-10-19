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Bangladesh reports four more dengue deaths, 1,851 hospitalisations

October has already recorded 107 deaths due to the disease, health authorities says

Bangladesh reports four more dengue deaths, 1,851 hospitalisations

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 19 Oct 2026, 07:22 PM

Updated : 19 Oct 2026, 07:22 PM

Another four people have died from dengue in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while 1,851 patients have been admitted to hospitals.

The latest figures, released on Monday, bring the death toll this year to 352, including 107 deaths recorded in October, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the latest fatalities, two were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation, one in Dhaka North City Corporation and one outside Mymensingh City Corporation, the health directorate said.

Among the newly hospitalised patients, 148 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka North and 231 in Dhaka South. Another 363 patients were admitted to hospitals elsewhere in Dhaka Division.

Khulna Division reported 253 new admissions, Rajshahi 233, Chattogram 220, Barishal 192, Mymensingh 92, Rangpur 93 and Sylhet 26.

The health directorate said 1,839 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The total number of dengue patients admitted to hospitals across the country this year has reached 114,251. Of them, 107,865 have recovered and returned home.

The DGHS bulletin has been keeping records of dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000. The disease hit its worst recorded level in 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised and 1,705 died.

More than 400 people died from dengue last year, while around 102,000 cases were recorded.

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