October 19, 2026

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Nine security agency members killed in blast west of Libyan capital Tripoli

The blast in Zawiya adds to security concerns in a city that has seen repeated clashes between rival armed groups

Nine security agency members killed in blast west of Libyan capital Tripoli
The Gambia's Foreign Minister Sering Modou Njie, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Taher Al-Baour, acting foreign minister of Libya's Government of National Unity, stand with other delegates for a family photo on the day of the opening session of the 52nd Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct 17, 2026. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters

Published : 19 Oct 2026, 07:28 PM

Updated : 19 Oct 2026, 07:28 PM

At least nine members of a security agency were killed and several others wounded by a mortar blast during a training exercise in a city west of Libya's capital Tripoli late on Sunday, a local TV channel said.

The blast, from an 82mm mortar round, caused casualties among members of the Anti-Threat Security Agency, according to Libya Alahrar TV channel broadcasting from Istanbul.

The Agency is a security force under the UN-recognised Government of National Unity led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, according to the force's verified Facebook page.

There was no immediate comment from authorities on the incident.

Citing medical sources, Libya Alahrar TV channel said other individuals were wounded, without saying how many.

The incident took place in Zawiya, which is home to the country's largest operating oil refinery, around 40km west of Tripoli, and has been the site of repeated clashes between rival armed groups.

Libya has been plagued by unrest since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and remains divided between rival authorities in the country's west and east.

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