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Dialogue key to easing West Asia conflict, Bangladesh tells OIC

State Minister Humaiun Kobir urges Muslim nations to unite against the crisis and press for Palestinian sovereignty

Dialogue key to easing West Asia conflict, Bangladesh tells OIC

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 18 Oct 2026, 01:29 AM

Updated : 18 Oct 2026, 01:29 AM

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has underlined the need for sustained dialogue to defuse the conflict in West Asia.

He spoke as head of the Bangladesh delegation at the 52nd session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Iraq’s Baghdad on Saturday, according to foreign ministry.

The gathering carries added weight as the crisis in West Asia erodes global peace and stability and jolts energy supply chains.

Humaiun called for an end to Israeli brutality against Palestinians, women and children among them, and for an independent, sovereign Palestine on the basis of the 1967 borders.

He also urged OIC member states and the wider international community to take active steps for the “safe, dignified and sustainable” return of the Rohingya to their homeland, and to keep up pressure on Myanmar.

Muslim countries must work together and proactively to resolve the crisis, he said.

Voicing concern over rising Islamophobia, the state minister called on the Muslim Ummah to take coordinated action, engaging all stakeholders to counter it.

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