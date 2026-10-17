Zimbabwe spinners dismantle Bangladesh in tri-series opener

Bangladesh’s chase began in a blaze and ended in collapse. Tanzid Hasan punished Zimbabwe’s wayward new-ball bowling, but after his start was cut short, the batting order unravelled against spin as Bangladesh lost by 99 runs in the tri-series opener.

Chasing 272 at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday, Bangladesh folded for 172.

It was their fourth defeat in five ODIs and third in four matches against Zimbabwe. They have lost eight of their last 10 chases above 240.

Tanzid struck 9 fours and a six in a 38-ball 46, helping Bangladesh race to 47 in the first six overs.

Soumya Sarkar fell to Blessing Muzarabani in the seventh over. After surviving a dropped chance at third man, Tanzid chipped a catch to point off Newman Nyamhuri.

Najmul Hossain Shanto then missed a straight delivery from Brad Evans and was trapped lbw.

Towhid Hridoy and Saif Hassan briefly kept the rate moving before Zimbabwe’s spinners took control.

Hridoy was pinned back by Sikandar Raza, Mosaddek Hossain fell lbw to Wellington Masakadza and Saif edged behind. Nurul Hasan Sohan was caught at deep midwicket, while Raza later dismissed Rishad Hossain.

Earlier, Taskin Ahmed gave Bangladesh a perfect start, removing both openers and debutant Tadiwanashe Sigara to leave Zimbabwe at 24 for three. His opening spell read 4-1-13-3.

Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine rebuilt the innings with a 150-run stand from 176 balls.

Taylor made 80, surpassing Andy Flower as Zimbabwe’s leading ODI run-scorer, while Ervine scored 93 before Shoriful Islam dismissed him with a slower ball.

Taylor survived a missed stumping, while Bangladesh did not review a lbw appeal against Ervine. Their stand steadied Zimbabwe before Sohan caught Raza.

Rishad removed Wesley Madhevere, but Zimbabwe finished strongly as Nyamhuri and Masakadza added an unbeaten 37 from 26 balls to lift the total to 271.

Evans took four wickets despite an expensive start. Raza, standing in for Richard Ngarava, secured his first ODI win as Zimbabwe captain after losing all nine matches in charge.

Bangladesh were without injured captain Litton Das and ill Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Hridoy’s first match as captain ended in disappointment.