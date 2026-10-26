Shoriful pips Taskin, Tanzid to become priciest player at D3 Trophy auction

Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam has become the costliest cricketer at the D3 Trophy auction, joining Citizens Bank for 23 million points.

Taskin Ahmed has gone to Walton for 21 million, while opener Tanzid Hasan has been bought by Fortune Group for 20 million.

The auction took place at a Dhaka hotel on Monday, run by Indian commentator Charu Sharma.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) new three-format event prices players in auction points, not money.

Six teams will pick 22-man squads from 275 players, with 132 getting a team. Each side can spend up to 100 million points.

Match fees are the same for all: Tk 150,000 for first-class games, Tk 100,000 for ODIs and Tk 80,000 for T20s.

Saif Hassan went to Seven Rings and Hasan Mahmud to Blue Star, both for 19.5 million points. Citizens Bank took Jaker Ali for 18 million, and Litton Kumar Das joined Walton for 15 million.

Mustafizur Rahman cost Seven Rings only 7 million points because he will play the Big Bash for Melbourne Renegades, BCB president Tamim Iqbal said.

He will miss the T20 leg and be available for the ODI event only.

The T20 leg begins on Dec 15, with the opener, the final and most other games in Barishal and seven in Mirpur.

The four-day event follows in January and the 50-over event in May, making 42 matches in all.