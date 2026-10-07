Bangladesh says Airbus deal serves business needs, not European pressure

Bangladesh did not sign a deal to buy Airbus aircraft to please EU ambassadors, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has said.

He insisted the purchase was driven solely by the country’s business needs.

Speaking at Wednesday’s signing ceremony for 10 Airbus aircraft for Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Kobir also described some remarks by French Ambassador Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet as “uncomfortable and sending the wrong message”.

Addressing the envoy, he said: “You somehow assume that we have given everything to the United States. What we do with the United States is an internal matter between Bangladesh and the US.”

Bangladesh agreed in September to buy 25 Boeing aircraft from the US, amid discussions over geopolitical pressure.

The Airbus deal followed heightened lobbying by European diplomats.

Séré-Charlet had said on Sept 22 that buying Airbus aircraft was “important” for a long-term EU partnership and a “good test” for the government.

Kobir said, “The government did not sign this Airbus deal to please our EU ambassador friends sitting at the table. The government signed this deal to meet our air travel needs.”

He added, “We do not have to make deals to please anyone. Bangladesh makes deals because there is a need.”

Calling Séré-Charlet a “very good friend”, Kobir said: “You somehow assume that we have given everything to the United States... Bangladesh does business based on its needs and interests.”

He urged against “unreasonable thinking” or sending “uncomfortable” messages, saying more business was coming between Bangladesh and the EU.