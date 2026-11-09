Bangladesh does not give passports to 'terrorists': State Minister Humaiun Kobir

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has described a British law firm writing to the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi regarding the issuing of a new passport to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina as ridiculous.

Asked by reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, Humaiun said Bangladesh does not want to give Hasina a passport.

"Bangladesh does not give passports to terrorists. It asks for them to be handed over," he said.

He also advised the British law firm to look into Hasina’s activities before agreeing to represent her.

“I would ask the law firm to first learn who their client is. Their client is a terrorist who had fled Bangladesh, killed thousands of people over the years, abducted people, and engaged in extrajudicial killings.”

“Learn who your clients are. Don’t go after the foul money that has been looted from the people of Bangladesh. Follow some ethical boundaries. If you don’t have those boundaries, the world will shame you.”

Humaiun said, “Some unethical representations are sometimes done without understanding or knowledge. This is a scam to make some money from a corrupt, fugitive criminal who is on the run somewhere, probably in Delhi.”

“So don’t just look at this as an easy way to make money. Exercise some moral judgment. Could you come here, face Bangladesh and say - this woman is innocent?”