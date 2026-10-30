‘Big-B’ talks in Japan stayed bilateral, no third country involved: Humaiun

Talks on expanding the “Big-B” initiative during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s Tokyo visit stayed strictly between Dhaka and Tokyo, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has said.

He told a Foreign Ministry briefing on Friday that the joint statement issued by the two heads of government names no other country, or even the Bay of Bengal, and that nothing was discussed on drawing India’s northeast, Nepal and Bhutan into “Big-B”.

Holding up a copy of the statement, Kobir said Dhaka knows any talks involving another nation would need that nation’s representatives at the table.

“In the joint communique you will see that we mentioned Big-B was discussed as part of an exclusive economic partnership between Japan and Bangladesh, that is, two countries.”

He said Dhaka made its position plain to Tokyo. “We made it very clear in our discussions with the government of Japan that we came here to discuss the bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Japan, the economic relationship in particular.”

A journalist asked whether Bangladesh’s role in creating safe sea lanes, in line with Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, was discussed.

Kobir replied that the prime minister went to Japan for bilateral talks alone, not to discuss the Bay of Bengal or sea routes.

“The Bay of Bengal is not ours alone. We have a big stake there, but it is not ours alone. So we need those stakeholders around the table. We went to discuss bilateral exclusivity, which is clearly mentioned in the joint statement. We held no other talks beyond that.”

He said the government, elected with a two-thirds majority, has “no scope” to act against public interest.

It will work “transparently” and take sensitive matters to parliament, Kobir said. “There is no scope to hide anything, the way it was done in the past.”

He noted that the joint statement came out of hard bargaining.

“Look at the negotiation, look at the statements of other countries and then at this statement, and you will see how patriotic this elected government is. This is a government on the side of the people.

“We will not compromise this country’s people or its soil for anything. And Japan respects this government’s position, as any country would. Because those who keep their own dignity are respected by everyone.”

Accusing the Awami League government of acting as a “servant” of others during its rule, Kobir said Bangladesh had moved beyond that period.

“For the past 15 years, we have seen how it served others. It was an authoritarian, corrupt and completely subservient government.”

“Bangladesh has emerged from that subservience, with international interest in the country and attention towards its prime minister now much higher,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Shafiqur Rahman has advised the government to discuss the “Big-B initiative” if it could compromise Bangladesh’s national sovereignty.

Asked about the Jamaat Ameer’s remarks, Kobir said one expects responsible behaviour from the country’s largest religious political party.

“Read the joint communique first and you will see there is nothing of the kind. If you declare in advance, without reading it, that the country has been sold, that becomes part of some other agenda.”

On the Rohingya crisis, he said Bangladesh raises it forcefully on every international platform as an “important national security issue”.

Kobir pointed to the prime minister’s dinner with the Nippon Foundation chairman, who is Japan’s special envoy for Rohingya affairs.

“Japan will cooperate with us on the Rohingya issue,” the state minister said.

The solution lies in Myanmar, which must also be at the table, so Japan has been asked to play a role, he said.

Explaining “new heights” in ties, he said Bangladesh relied on soft loans and grants 15 to 20 years ago. It will now become an investment partner.

“This is a dignified bilateral economic partnership. Nobody is secondary to anyone or dependent on anyone.”

Bangladesh will hold an inter-ministerial meeting on the one-trillion-yen investment plan, and a Japanese economic mission will visit Dhaka soon, he said.

On interest rates, Kobir said the $6 billion pledge comes from the private sector. Dhaka will pick investments with affordable rates through negotiations.

“There is flexibility, of course. We will go for investments that serve our national interest, create jobs and are competitive against other international financing options.”

Kobir brushed off a question on why the prime minister did not meet the Japanese emperor, saying the monarch stays out of politics.