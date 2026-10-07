German envoy backs stronger trade, investment ties with Bangladesh

German Ambassador Rudiger Lotz in discussion with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

German Ambassador Rudiger Lotz in discussion with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Germany is looking to deepen its economic footprint in Bangladesh, with stronger trade, investment and business links high on the agenda.

German Ambassador Dr Rudiger Lotz raised the prospect during a meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir at the foreign ministry on Wednesday.

The talks also covered an early Bangladesh-EU free trade agreement, expanded aviation links and greater people-to-people exchanges.

Kobir highlighted Germany’s longstanding development cooperation with Bangladesh and sought wider collaboration in education, skills, renewable energy, climate action, culture and migration.

The ambassador congratulated Kobir on assuming office and expressed confidence that Bangladesh-Germany relations would grow stronger.

Lotz also noted Bangladesh’s post-election stability and said German companies were showing growing interest in the country.

The two sides discussed ways to expand trade and investment, with particular attention to advancing the Bangladesh-EU partnership and concluding a free trade agreement at an early stage.

They also explored stronger aviation connectivity and greater exchanges between businesses and people of the two countries.

Cooperation in renewable energy, climate action, education and skills development also featured in the discussion, along with migration and mobility.

The meeting also touched on Bangladesh-Germany cooperation in culture and their shared engagement in international forums.

Both sides expressed hope that the existing partnership would broaden into new areas of mutual interest.