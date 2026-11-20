A fire has been set outside the residence of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir in Sylhet city.

The incident occurred late on Thursday night in the city's Dariapara area, according to Afzal Hossain, deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.

Local residents claimed that a petrol bomb had been thrown, but police said the fire appeared to have been started using cloth, paper or similar materials.

"The fire was not at the residence itself. There is a gate at the entrance to an alley leading to several houses, including his. A small fire was set in front of that gate," Afzal said.

"Something like cloth or paper was set alight. It was not a petrol bomb."

He said no one was injured in the incident.