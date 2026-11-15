Bangladesh, Turkiye held fruitful talks on defence industry investment: state minister

Bangladesh and Turkiye have held “fruitful discussions” on investment in the country’s defence industry, including a possible defence industrial park, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has said.

He spoke at a Sunday news conference on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, where he met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.

Asked about defence investment, following Bangladesh’s purchase of nearly $2 billion in Turkish military equipment under the previous Awami League government, Kobir said the leaders discussed defence production and investment partnerships.

“There was a good and fruitful discussion on possible investment in a defence industrial park and other areas of defence production,” he said.

Kobir said Erdogan had held bilateral meetings with only a handful of leaders. He described the meeting with Tarique as “extremely cordial”, saying Bangladesh-Turkey ties were reaching a “new height”.

Erdogan told Tarique: “You are my valued brother... Beyond being the leader of 180 million people in Bangladesh, you are my valued brother and a leader I will work closely with. Whatever I can do, and whatever Turkey can do, I will do for Bangladesh,” Kobir quoted him as saying.

The two sides also discussed cooperation over the Rohingya crisis, including joint efforts after an International Criminal Court ruling and pressing the international community for stronger funding, he said.

Asked about British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband sitting with his legs raised during a meeting with Tarique, Kobir said he saw no sign of disrespect, suggesting the minister may have been uncomfortable.

“I know him personally. He is extremely cordial and respects the prime minister,” Kobir said, adding that Miliband recognised Tarique as a democratic leader and welcomed Bangladesh’s transition.