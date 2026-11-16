Peter Haas holds ‘informal discussion’ with Humaiun Kobir

Former US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir in Dhaka.

Officials at the foreign ministry confirmed that the meeting took place on Monday.

Humaiun later described the meeting as an informal discussion.

“He is now working in the private sector. He came here – it was an informal meeting, an informal discussion. We talked about Bangladesh’s private sector,” he said.

Haas served as the US ambassador to Bangladesh from March 2022 to April 2024, during which his engagements in Dhaka before and after the January 2024 election drew considerable debate and criticism.

After leaving his diplomatic career, Haas joined Excelerate Energy in 2025 as a strategic advisor.

The US-based energy company has business operations in Bangladesh, prompting Haas to visit the country from time to time.

Excelerate Energy is also among the potential contenders as the government considers involving foreign companies in offshore oil and gas exploration.