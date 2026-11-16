Trump backs Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia amid espionage scrutiny: report

US President Donald Trump stands with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, Oct 8, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

US President Donald Trump stands with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, Oct 8, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

US President Donald Trump has said he would not mind reinstating Jensen Huang as Nvidia chief, days after the co-founder resigned amid allegations of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, according to the Financial Times.

Asked on Monday whether he would support Huang’s reinstatement, Trump told reporters: “I would certainly not mind.”

“I think he learned a big lesson,” he was quoted as saying by The Financial Times, referring to the former Nvidia chief’s departure.

Trump also suggested Huang’s return could help Nvidia develop its next generation of advanced chips.

Huang resigned last week as Nvidia’s board launched an independent probe into the leadership crisis.

His alleged relationship with Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect of working with Chinese intelligence, has drawn scrutiny in Washington.

Trump questioned whether she was a spy.

“I don’t know that she’s a spy,” he told reporters, according to NBC News, adding that nobody had proved it.

He also rejected concerns that the situation had put US national security at risk.

NBC said that, when asked whether he would raise the alleged espionage issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to China, Trump replied: “I may.”

Trump had previously indicated support for former Apple chief executive Tim Cook as a possible successor to Huang.

According to NBC, he again mentioned Cook while discussing the leadership change on Monday.

A public campaign for Huang’s return has gained momentum, with an online petition attracting more than 180,000 signatures. Both reports noted that Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk had also backed the campaign.

The controversy has intensified scrutiny of Nvidia’s chip exports and US safeguards against advanced technology reaching China.

The Financial Times reported that the US government on Monday announced tighter restrictions on remote access to advanced AI chips and computing servers, targeting arrangements that could allow foreign companies to bypass export controls.

The new rule requires additional licences for exports of advanced semiconductors to Singapore, Brazil, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, which Washington considers at higher risk of diversion.

The dispute has also exposed tensions within the Trump administration.

The Financial Times said that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticised Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over the department’s handling of chip exports to Megaspeed, a company with links to China.

Asked whether he would replace Lutnick, Trump said: “No.”

He acknowledged that the secretary might have delayed placing Megaspeed on a US trade blacklist, but said he had done so to avoid a confrontation with China.