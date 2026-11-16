Tuesday may see Rooppur’s first test of electricity supply to national grid

Rooppur’s first attempt to send electricity to the national grid could come on Tuesday, when the nuclear power plant is expected to undergo a synchronisation test.

Project Director Kabir Hossain confirmed bdnews24.com on Monday that the test was scheduled for Tuesday, subject to the outcome of earlier trials.

“We plan to supply electricity to the grid [on Tuesday] as part of the test. Whether it happens will depend on the results of previous tests.”

Clarifying that connecting the plant to the national transmission line does not mean regular power supply is beginning, Kabir said the exercise was an internal test to determine when electricity could be delivered to the grid for good.

“Grid synchronisation is a test to see whether the grid can receive the electricity and whether the recipient can take it,” he said.

Electricity would flow during the test, potentially for five or 10 hours. The results would show whether the plant was ready to supply the grid, he said.

If the test confirms that it is ready, electricity will be formally supplied to the national transmission line, Hossain added.