Nine days of violence leave 51 sites bombed, 45 vehicles torched

Crude bombs have been exploded at 51 locations and 45 vehicles have been set ablaze nationwide in nine days, as authorities stepped up security to prevent further violence.

The incidents took place between Nov 7 and 15, police headquarters said on Monday. Twenty-one cases have been filed and 55 people arrested in connection with the attacks.

The blasts damaged a police vehicle and targeted two police facilities.

Bomb attacks and bus fires have been reported in Dhaka and elsewhere for more than a week.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Hossain Fakir has met superintendents of police from all districts and directed them to prevent incidents. Checkpoints and patrols have also been increased in Dhaka and other key areas.

Assistant Inspector General Kamarum Munira of the Police Headquarters media and public relations wing said police had stepped up intelligence gathering, surveillance and patrols, set up checkpoints and taken measures to respond swiftly.

Saying police were on “maximum alert” to thwart sabotage attempts by banned organisations and parties whose activities have been prohibited, she said: “No one will be given any opportunity to create anarchy and deteriorate the law and order situation. Any attempt to carry out sabotage will be dealt with firmly.”