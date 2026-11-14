Dhaka University restricts vehicle entry, outsider access after crude bomb blasts

Dhaka University authorities have announced restrictions on vehicle movement and entry by outsiders following a recent string of crude bomb explosions on campus.

In a notice issued by the Proctor's Office on Saturday, authorities said the move aims to ensure the safety of students and the wider university community.

The restrictions apply to vehicles other than those belonging to university teachers, students, officials and employees.

However, vehicles bearing Dhaka University stickers, ambulances, doctors, patients, journalists, ride-sharing vehicles, food delivery vehicles, online shopping delivery vehicles and other government vehicles will be allowed to enter.

The university authorities may search any person or vehicle for security reasons.

More than 10 crude bombs have exploded at different locations on campus over three consecutive days since last Sunday.

Panic spread on Tuesday when a crude bomb exploded on a parked vehicle near the Faculty of Business Studies, injuring two people, including the driver.

The university has temporarily suspended three people -- a student, an official and an employee -- over allegations of involvement in the explosions.

Security checkpoints have also been set up at campus entrances, with law enforcement personnel, the university's proctorial team and members of the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps working together to strengthen security.

Meanwhile, two Chinese students have returned home after being frightened by the explosions on campus, according to Prof MA Kawsar, provost of PJ Hartog International Hall, which accommodates foreign students.

"The students became frightened after witnessing a cocktail explosion while heading towards the Faculty of Business Studies. Two of our students have since left for China," he told bdnews24.com.