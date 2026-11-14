Low over Bay intensifies, may strengthen further

A low-pressure area over the southeastern Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low and could develop into a depression and eventually a cyclonic storm, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

In a warning issued on Saturday, the BMD said the system had strengthened into a well-marked low by 6am and was positioned over the southeastern Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas.

It may move further northwestwards and intensify.

The Met Office has advised fishing boats and trawlers operating in the northern Bay of Bengal not to venture into the deep sea until further notice.

The low-pressure area initially formed over the southeastern Bay of Bengal on Friday morning.

The latest development follows two cyclones that formed over the Bay of Bengal about a week apart before intensifying into severe cyclonic storms and crossing India's Andhra coast.

Cyclone Arnab struck the coast in the final week of October, while Cyclone Murasu crossed the coast in the first week of November.