November 13, 2026

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Low forms over southeastern Bay of Bengal, may develop into cyclone

The system's preliminary track points towards India's Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, but forecasters say its direction will become clearer once it intensifies into a depression

Low forms over southeastern Bay of Bengal, may develop into cyclone

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 13 Nov 2026, 11:55 AM

Updated : 13 Nov 2026, 11:55 AM

A low-pressure area has formed over the southeastern Bay of Bengal and could intensify into a depression before potentially developing into a cyclonic storm, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Meteorologist Md Omar Faruq told bdnews24.com that the system formed on Friday morning.

"It will certainly develop into a depression, and it could then turn into a cyclonic storm," he said.

Asked about its possible path, Faruq said: "Once the depression forms, we will have a clearer idea of which direction it will move. For now, its projected track appears to be towards India's Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. But the picture will become clearer once it develops into a depression."

Meanwhile, the BMD forecast said the weather was likely to remain mainly dry across Bangladesh, with temporarily partly cloudy skies.

Daytime and nighttime temperatures were expected to remain largely unchanged across the country.

In the 24 hours to 6am on Friday, the country's highest rainfall of 15.3mm was recorded in Panchagarh's Tetulia, according to the BMD.

The highest temperature during the period was logged at 33.6 degrees Celsius in Chattogram's Ambagan.

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