Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into Cyclone Murasu

Cyclonic storm Murasu has intensified over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm before crossing India’s Andhra Pradesh coast on Nov 2, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has said.

In a special weather bulletin on Sunday, the Met Office said a deep depression over the southeastern Bay and adjoining southwestern Bay had moved west-northwestwards and intensified into Cyclone Murasu.

The storm was centred over the southwestern and adjoining west-central Bay, near latitude 12 degrees north and longitude 85.2 degrees east, at noon.

It was about 1,350km southwest of Chattogram, 1,290km from Cox’s Bazar, 1,260km from Mongla and 1,245km from Payra.

The system is likely to continue moving west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast on Nov 2, the Met Office said.

Maximum sustained wind speeds within 54km of the storm centre are around 62kph, rising to 88kph in gusts and squalls. The sea is expected to remain very rough near the centre.

The department has advised the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra to lower distant cautionary signal No. 1 and hoist distant warning signal No. 2.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to move close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.