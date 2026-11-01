Wage protests shuts 300 factories across Savar, Ashulia, Gazipur

Labour unrest over minimum wages and other demands has forced around 300 garment factories in Savar, Ashulia and Gazipur to declare holidays, disrupting production across the industrial belt.

In Savar and Ashulia, 177 factories have closed amid the protests, according to Industrial Police Superintendent Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan.

More than 100 factories in Gazipur have also suspended operations, Superintendent Amzad Hossain said.

The unrest has spilled onto major roads, with workers blocking the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at Hemayetpur, disrupting traffic.

Violence was also reported near Palli Bidyut in Kaliakair’s Chandra, where a factory warehouse and a law enforcement vehicle were set on fire.

In Mirpur, workers demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000 took to the streets. The protests began near Mirpur 10 and spread to Mirpur 11 and 12.

Clashes between workers and police continued from around 11:30am to 2pm, bringing traffic to a halt and disrupting public transport. Three metro rail stations -- Mirpur 10, Mirpur 11 and Pallabi -- were temporarily closed.

Police detained 28 workers following the clashes.