November 01, 2026

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Summit LNG terminal shutdown threatens gas supply nationwide

Daily supplies from imported LNG are expected to fall by 320 million cubic feet, or 35 percent, during the shutdown

Summit LNG terminal shutdown threatens gas supply nationwide

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 01 Nov 2026, 06:27 PM

Updated : 01 Nov 2026, 06:26 PM

Gas pressure may fall across Bangladesh for four days from Wednesday as maintenance at Summit’s floating liquefied natural gas terminal in Cox’s Bazar’s Moheshkhali reduces supplies to the national grid.

Petrobangla said on Sunday gas conversion at the terminal would remain suspended from 8am on Wednesday until 4pm on Saturday.

Imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) is converted back into gas before entering the national grid. The process is known as regasification.

During the maintenance period, daily supplies from LNG are expected to fall from 920 million cubic feet to 600 million cubic feet, Petrobangla said.

The 320 million cubic feet reduction represents a 35 percent drop in daily LNG supplies and could leave consumers facing low gas pressure.

Petrobangla apologised to customers for the temporary inconvenience, saying similar maintenance work had been carried out at Summit’s terminal in December last year.

Bangladesh has two floating terminals in Moheshkhali. One is operated by Summit Group and the other by US-based Excelerate Energy.

Summit’s terminal has the capacity to supply 500 million cubic feet of gas a day, while Excelerate Energy’s can supply 600 million. Together, they can deliver up to 1.1 billion cubic feet daily.

Imported LNG meets a significant share of the country’s gas demand and is added to supplies from domestic gas fields before entering the national grid.

Gas supplies are already falling short of demand, leaving industries and households in several areas struggling with low pressure. The reduction in LNG supplies could deepen the existing strain.

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