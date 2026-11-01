November 01, 2026

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Thousands join Indian opposition protest demanding poll chief's resignation

Protest march has been launched amid heightened security, traffic diversions which is set to culminate with rally at Ramlila Maidan ground

Thousands join Indian opposition protest demanding poll chief&#039;s resignation
Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi arrives to take part in a "Save Democracy" march towards Ramlila Maidan, led by him and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders, amid calls for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign, in New Delhi, India, Nov 1, 2026. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 01 Nov 2026, 05:38 PM

Updated : 01 Nov 2026, 05:45 PM

Thousands protested in Delhi on Sunday to demand the resignation of India's election chief over a revision of voter lists, the latest in more than a month of opposition demonstrations challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Led by Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi, Sunday's protesters say the controversial revision benefits Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Analysts say the protests and growing support for the opposition form the worst crisis for Modi since he came to power in 2014, though his government remains stable and the next general election is not due until 2029.

Authorities tightened security and warned of traffic diversions before protesters began a march from central Delhi to the designated rally site, where the opposition has predicted hundreds of thousands of people would participate.

'There Should Be Accountability’: Protester

Hundreds of security personnel, some of them carrying batons and shields and accompanied by riot-control vehicles, surrounded the historic Ramlila Maidan ground as hundreds of people, many waving national and party flags, began moving towards it. Opposition party leaders led the march in an open-top jeep.

Among the thousands waiting for the marchers at the Ramlila Maidan was Reena Mahto, a member of the Congress' student wing, who said four people from her family had been deleted from the voter list due to the false claim that they had moved elsewhere.

She told Reuters the family has long lived in Jagdalpur in the central state of Chhattisgarh, but "now all of a sudden we have been marked as shifted from our own house," adding, "There should be accountability, and we are here to seek that."

The change to voter rolls removed over 130 million names — more than the population of Japan. Opposition parties allege the deletions disproportionately affected Muslim voters and other minorities, who are unlikely to support the BJP.

The Election Commission has denied favouring any party and said wrongly deleted voters can re-enrol, while the BJP has accused rivals of trying to undermine democracy by wrongly questioning legitimate electoral processes.

Dinesh Singh said he was joining the protest for the sake of his children's future.

"I am not affiliated with any political party," he said. "I am here for a cause. I want the children to remember that we fought for their future."

'Conspiracy’ For ‘Anarchy’, Minister Says

Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, however, called the protest a "carefully orchestrated drama".

"What is unfolding today at Ramlila Maidan is not an act of respect for democracy. It is a calculated conspiracy to plunge the nation into anarchy, all in the name of democracy," he told news agency ANI.

The demonstration is the latest in a series of near-daily protests that opposition parties, student organisations and the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party have held since late September demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protests erupted after the Indian Express newspaper reported that Kumar's two deputies had raised several concerns internally about voter list revisions, registration procedures and digital systems.

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