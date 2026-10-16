October 16, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Indian police detain 'Cockroach' movement founder Dipke ahead of protest

Police stopped Dipke as he stepped out of his home and hauled him into a car ahead of a planned rally at New Delhi’s Connaught Place

Indian police detain &#039;Cockroach&#039; movement founder Dipke ahead of protest
Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), speaks during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India, Oct 2, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas Purchase Licensing Rights

Reuters

Published : 16 Oct 2026, 06:09 PM

Updated : 16 Oct 2026, 06:09 PM

Police detained India's 'cockroach' movement founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday, live images from his group showed, ahead of a protest called by him in capital, Delhi's central business district, the latest rally to demand the resignation of India's election chief.

The youth-led 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP), opposition groups, and student organisations have held almost daily protests this month demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over a revision of voter lists that critics say favours Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

More than 130 million voters were deleted during the revision, but the Election Commission has denied favouring any party and said wrongly deleted voters can re-enrol. The BJP has accused rivals of trying to undermine democracy by wrongly questioning legitimate electoral processes.

Dipke called Friday's protest in support of two CJP leaders detained and sent to jail this week for five days for demonstrating at a protest site in violation of a ban.

The group and left-wing student organisations had urged supporters to gather at the Central Park in New Delhi's busy Connaught Place shopping and food district on Friday evening to wave and hoist the national flag.

The live video on CJP's Instagram handle showed Dipke coming out of a house and walking towards the street, where police officers stopped him and, after a brief argument, hauled him into a police car and drove away.

"We are detaining you right now," a police officer could be heard telling Dipke.

"I have not broken any law right now...how can you detain me?" Dipke asked the police officers as he was taken away.

There was no immediate comment from the police on the detention.

Earlier on Friday, police met Dipke and warned him against going ahead with the protest.

Related Stories
India police warn ‘Cockroach’ movement founder over protest
India police warn ‘Cockroach’ movement founder over protest
India detains two ‘cockroach’ movement leaders for five days
India detains two ‘cockroach’ movement leaders for five days
Delhi crackdown on CJP protesters
INDIA-POLITICS/GEN Z
Delhi protests: Dipke, Rathee among 4 still held
Delhi protests: Dipke, Rathee among 4 still held
Read More
UN warns Gaza malnutrition gains at risk
UN warns Gaza malnutrition gains at risk
How powerful is America&#039;s &#039;Mother of All Bombs&#039;?
How powerful is America's 'Mother of All Bombs'?
Israeli settlers attack West Bank, burn olive trees
Israeli settlers attack West Bank, burn olive trees
India detains ‘Cockroach’ movement founder Dipke
India detains ‘Cockroach’ movement founder Dipke
Read More
Opinion

Zeeshan R Khan

Every garment will soon need a passport
Zeeshan R Khan

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Iqbal Shailo

A eulogy to Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Iqbal Shailo

Julian Francis

A voice to stories others feared to tell
Julian Francis
Read More