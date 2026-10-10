All 3,000 Delhi detainees freed but Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee stay in custody

A protester reacts as she tries to stop the police bus carrying detained protesters during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, Oct 10, 2026. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh

A protester reacts as she tries to stop the police bus carrying detained protesters during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, Oct 10, 2026. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh

Indian authorities have released most of the around 3,000 people detained in a crackdown on protests over alleged electoral irregularities.

Four people, including Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, remain in custody, NDTV reports.

The detentions took place across New Delhi on Saturday as police moved to prevent demonstrators from gathering at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, it added.

Those detained included four former chief ministers: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar. Most were released by Saturday night, according to the Indian broadcaster.

CJP founder Dipke and leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were reportedly detained from their plane after landing in Delhi.

Dipke remained in custody while his paternal grandmother died in Maharashtra. Police said he had been told he could leave to attend her funeral, but it was unclear by Saturday evening whether he would be released.

The CJP has vowed to march to Jantar Mantar every day, while police say heavy security arrangements will continue.

The Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc has also called a protest for Monday.