Social Body and the Synthetics exhibition to open Thursday in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh

Live performance & mixed-media installation by artists মm, Prithi Khalique and Adittya Arzu. Photo: Wree for "Social Body and the Synthetics"

Live performance & mixed-media installation by artists মm, Prithi Khalique and Adittya Arzu. Photo: Wree for "Social Body and the Synthetics"

A group art exhibition interrogating notions of authenticity, power, and contemporary social design is set to open in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh.

Curated by Parsa Sanjana Sajid, with assistance from Faiza Fairooz, the exhibition titled “Social Body and the Synthetics” will be inaugurated at 5pm on Thursday at BookBekari on the ground floor of the Phoenix Feather Complex Building (180/4, Sher-e-Bangla Road, Hazaribagh, Dhaka 1209).

After the inauguration, the exhibition will remain open to the public from 3pm to 8pm every day until Dec 4, according to a media statement.

It will feature works by Avita Maheen, Fariha Jannat Mim, Mong Mong Shay, Rupam Roy and মm (pronounced “Mwo”'), appearing alongside works by Prithi Khalique and Adittya Arzu.

Short film “In the Realm of Shadows” directed by Fariha Jannat Mim debuting at "Social Body and the Synthetics". Photo: PSS

Two special performances by মm are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, both at 6:30pm.

The exhibition catalogue will be launched on Friday at 6pm.

In its official media statement, the collective framed “Social Body and the Synthetics” as an inquiry into constructed realities and a deliberate departure from rigid narratives of purity and naturalness.

"Social Body and the Synthetics is a hymn and scream for the fantastic, surreal, the manufactured and constructed, the realities of fabrication. It’s a search beyond notions of authenticity and purity, cleansed bodies, spaces, subjects and sensibilities (all constructed ideas themselves) towards deviance and turbulence, oddities, dream escapes, alterities of time, space, selves” the statement read.

Photo: "Social Body and the Synthetics" Instagram page.

"Premised around the interrogation of a natural state, Social Body and the Synthetics is an invitation and consideration of selves, spaces, subjectivities and socialities as made-up, enacted, performed, in a constant state of transition.

“Instead of fixities, we are interested in the provisional and the tentative. Nothing is untampered, so isn’t nature, nor are histories. When many of our explanatory schemas rely on narratives of exclusion and purity, we want to dwell on the tainted, the scarred, the illegitimate, the truth that lurks in the counterfeit and the ornamental. To forge. To infiltrate and fabricate."

Addressing contemporary technological and political manipulation, the statement noted that the project takes an active stance against institutionalised falsehoods while harnessing artifice as a tool of resistance.

"Even if aberration is only possible with the existence of a normative state, Social Body and the Synthetics isn’t neutral about deceptions and lies of power, its encroachments and impositions, but rather in its subversion.

“That would include pseudoscience, algorithmic malice, artificial intelligence, deepfakes and other malwares of contemporary social design. We want to ignite our thinking around artifice, revision, manipulation, sabotage but not without a concurrent spirit of political consciousness. We welcome you on this trip."