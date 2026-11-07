Microsoft patent proposes AI tool to rewrite speech in live broadcasts

A sign on the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington, US, Oct 26, 2026. REUTERS/David Ryder

A sign on the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington, US, Oct 26, 2026. REUTERS/David Ryder

Microsoft has filed a patent for an artificial intelligence system that could alter a speaker's words and facial movements in real time during live broadcasts, Futurism reports.

First spotted by patent-tracking website Patentlyze, the proposed technology uses specialised AI agents to identify, remove or replace selected words while adjusting the speaker's facial expressions and lip movements to match the changes.

The system also modifies surrounding video and audio frames to make the edits appear seamless.

Potential uses outlined in the patent include real-time language translation and removing filler words, stutters, mispronunciations and regional expressions such as "y'all".

The technology could allow viewers to customise lectures, sports coverage and live television. However, it also raises concerns that filtering out unwanted words or expressions could create personalised information bubbles, Futurism reports.

To address possible misuse and confusion, the patent proposes preserving unedited recordings as an official record of the original content.