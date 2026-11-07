Bangladesh records 3 more dengue deaths as 1,674 admitted to hospitals

Another three people have died from dengue in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while another 1,674 patients have been admitted to hospitals.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the latest fatalities take the country's dengue toll to 458 this year. November has accounted for 39 of those fatalities in its first seven days.

The monthly toll stood at 174 in October and 148 in September, the health directorate figures show.

A DGHS bulletin issued on Saturday said 714 patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka Division during the 24 hours from 8am on Friday.

Among the other divisions, Chattogram recorded 311 admissions, Barishal 213, Khulna 190, Rajshahi 115, Rangpur 60, Mymensingh 50 and Sylhet 21.

The latest admissions bring the total number of dengue patients hospitalised this year to 147,580. Of them, 141,296 have been discharged after recovery.

The DGHS bulletin said 5,826 patients were currently receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The health directorate has been recording dengue-related hospital admissions and fatalities since 2000. Its figures show that 2023 was the country's worst year for the disease, with 321,179 hospital admissions and 1,705 fatalities.

More than 400 people died from dengue last year, when the number of reported cases exceeded 102,000, according to the DGHS.