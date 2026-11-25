At least 60 garment factories in Savar and Ashulia have declared a general holiday amid continuous work stoppages and protests by workers demanding higher minimum wages and other benefits.

The closures came on Wednesday after workers reported for duty around 8am but refused to start work, pressing for a revision of the minimum wage structure and payment of outstanding allowances, Industrial Police said.

Workers at several factories in Jamgora, Norsinghpur, Zirabo, Hemayetpur and Baipail in Ashulia protested inside factory premises and on nearby roads.

They demanded that minimum wages be raised in line with current market prices, warning they would not return to work otherwise.

The protests brought production at the affected factories to a complete halt.

Factory owners gradually declared a general holiday for Wednesday to prevent further trouble and protect their premises and property.

Workers left the factory areas peacefully after the announcement. Earlier in the morning, clashes broke out between police and workers in Hemayetpur.

Additional Industrial Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel and army patrols have been deployed at key points across the industrial belt and in front of factories to maintain order.

Ashulia Industrial Police-1 Superintendent Md Mominul Islam Bhuiyan said workers had stopped work and staged protests since morning over their wage demands and other issues.

He said factory owners had declared the holiday after assessing the situation, adding that no major vandalism or clashes had been reported and the area was now calm, with law-enforcing agencies on alert.