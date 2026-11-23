Clashes between workers and police have broken out again in Savar’s Ashulia industrial zone amid demands for a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

Police fired stun grenades and tear gas shells on Monday to disperse protesting workers and bring the situation under control, leaving at least three workers injured.

The injured workers have been identified with single names Siratub, Rekha and Sweety.

All three are employees of Newage Group and have been admitted to the Ashulia Women and Children Hospital.

Md Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, said authorities had declared a general holiday at 21 factories amid the protests. Workers at three other factories had stopped production without joining work.

Another 22 factories in the area were already closed under Section 13(1) of the Labour Act.

This brings the total number of factories with suspended production in the industrial zone to 46, he added.