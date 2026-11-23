Two die after allegedly drinking toxic liquor in Chattogram

Two people have died while undergoing treatment at a hospital after falling ill allegedly from drinking toxic liquor in Chattogram.

Both died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

The dead were aged 52 and 50. Two others are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital, while a 32-year-old man is on life support at a private hospital.

According to police, a musical event featuring Nakul Kumar Biswas was held on Friday night at Magadheshwari Temple intersection, near the railway line near Khejurtala of Mohra.

Some of those who attended the event allegedly consumed alcohol, following which five people fell ill.

They were subsequently admitted to different hospitals for treatment.

Chandgaon Police Station chief Ikhtiar Uddin told bdnews24.com that no one had informed the police about the incident.

“The matter came to light after the bodies had been cremated. We visited the scene and are gathering information,” he said.

However, the death certificate of the 50-year-old man mentioned cardiac arrest as the cause of death, according to the doctor.